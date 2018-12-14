© Monica Mendez.



Water is the transparent, tasteless, odorless, and nearly colorless chemical substance that is the main constituent of Earth's streams, lakes, and oceans. It also happens to be the main constituent fluid of most living organisms and an absolutely essential part of life. No known life form, including humans, can possibly survive without it. But what happens when our water becomes so polluted it's actually less harmful to go without?Heavy metals, fracking chemicals, pharmaceutical waste, industrial pollutants, microplastics, agricultural chemicals, dangerous micro-organisms - it seems there's no limit to the amount of toxic stuff we find in our water. Gone are the days of pristine streams and clean lakes you could directly drink from. Now we need complicated filter systems just to get a drinkable glass of what we all need to live. And we in the modernized world are the lucky ones!Join us on this episode of The Health and Wellness Show as we talk about this vital resource that the human race has managed to mess up for the entire planet. Is there a way out of this madness?And stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment, where she talks about how to get your cat to drink more water.01:14:06