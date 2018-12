© Facebook



A black 9-year-old girl in Alabama allegedly took her own life after facing relentless bullying and racism in class, according to reports.McKenzie Adams' relatives said she hanged herself Dec. 3 in her home in Linden, about 100 miles west of Montgomery, and was discovered by her grandmother, according to the Tuscaloosa News Her aunt, Eddwina Harris, said the group of students taunted McKenzie by telling her to commit suicide.Harris said she's speaking out about her niece's death because she wants to promote anti-bullying."There are so many voiceless kids," Harris said. "God is opening great doors for justice for my niece."