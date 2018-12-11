© Reuters



"I don't know the facts but if there is any kind of organisation for which we are paying which is involved in domestic politics in that way, I would totally condemn it, and I have already over the weekend asked for a report to be on my desk by 10 o'clock this morning to say if there is any such activity," he said.

The Foreign Office minister, Alan Duncan, has orderedAccording to the Sunday Mail, leaked documents show it tried to promote tweets calling the Labour leader a "useful idiot" who helped the Kremlin cause, and attacked members of his staff.Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Duncan said he had learned about the allegations at the weekend and ordered an immediate investigation.Asked if this meantDuncan has previously responded to a parliamentary written question on the subject. His answer showed that in the 2017-18 financial year the, the answer said.According to the report, the body's programme isBut its official Twitter feed retweeted anti-Corbyn messages such as the one calling the Labour leader a "useful idiot". It added:Other messages targeted Corbyn's chief aide, Seumas Milne. The Institute for Statecraft retweeted a newspaper report that said:A spokesman for the organisation told the Sunday Mail that he was not aware of the tweets criticising Corbyn. "I'm not the one who controls the Twitter account," Stephen Dalziel said. "If it was criticism of one of our politicians, then that shouldn't be on there."