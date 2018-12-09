Fireball over Fullerton, CA
© YouTube/DAHBOO77
On November 30, 2018, YouTuber 'DAHBOO77' uploaded footage sent to him by viewer in Fullerton, California showing a fireball streaking across the sky and disintegrating:


The video was reportedly recorded the night before, though we were unable to confirm the event with the American Meteorological Society. Fireball sightings were reported the day before and the day after in Winterhaven and Pasadena.