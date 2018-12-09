Cyclone winds to blast UK at 100mph+ moving on to western Europe over the next few days. On the heels of the incredibly strong storm it is blamed on climate change as told by the UK Climate Projections UK where the world will flood and temperatures on average will be 8C.Also the natural cycle Atlantic Multi Decadal Oscillation (AMO) cooling and warming cycles are pinned on humans.Lets delve into to climate reality being sold to the world in 2018.