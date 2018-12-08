Nauert is perfectly qualified for the job of UN Ambassador, because all that job requires is being a sociopathic war pig. She's already been doing that.

When UN Ambassador Nikki Haley announced her upcoming resignation from the position, establishment loyalists spent the day awash with grief that the Trump administration was losing one of its remaining moderate Republican voices."Nikki Haley, ambassador to the United Nations, has resigned, leaving the administration with one less moderate Republican voice," tweeted the New York Times, without defining what specifically is "moderate" about relentlessly pushing for war and starvation sanctions at every opportunity and adamantly defending the slaughter of unarmed Palestinian protesters with sniper fire."Too bad Nikki Haley has resigned," tweeted law professor turned deranged Russia conspiracy theorist Laurence Tribe. "She was one of the last members of Trumplandia with even a smidgen of decency."Well I've got some good news for those who lamented the loss of a virulent psychopathic war whore as UN ambassador, and bad news for any anti-interventionist Trump voters who've been secretly hoping this administration would use Haley's vacancy to move in a less hawkish direction: you're getting another one just like her. According to multiple sources , Trump has confirmed early rumors and selected State Department Spokeswoman and former Fox News pundit Heather Nauert as Haley's replacement.As State Department Spokeswoman, Nauert's messaging has already been moving in lockstep with that of Haley anyway.All this fuss about Nauert's "experience" highlights perfectly why Trump's ostensible opposition has been almost entirely worthless: they don't focus on any of the evil foreign policy decisions that this administration is actually advancing, because they don't actually oppose those decisions. They aren't concerned that Nauert will promote senseless, psychotic acts of military mass murder, they are concerned that she lacks the necessary qualifications to promote it skillfully and professionally. On this matter, as always, the self-proclaimed "resistance" is perfectly comfortable with the blood-spattered face of world-dominating imperialism. They just want it to go back to smiling and saying things politely.Those who care about reality don't care about who's reading from that script. It is the script itself they seek to burn.