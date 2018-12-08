Albino reindeer born the same week a double headed goat emerges, cows killed by hail maybe in South Africa, crops wiped out in Australia from hail. Potato shortages across the planet as we are supposed to be in the warm planet time, but losses from freezes and out of season weather seasons.Its about the Earths connection to the Sun, our magnetosphere is weakening allowing jet streams to move out of the normal flow, yet somehow the IPCC wont consider solar activity on our global terrestrial climate system. Bending reality....................