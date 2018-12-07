© Reuters/Brendan McDermid



The US-propelled draft resolution targeting Palestinian Hamas hasThe resolution garnered 87 votes in favor and 57 against, thus falling short of securing a required two-thirds majority for the motion to pass. Thirty-six member-states abstained from the vote.The resolution should have condemned Hamas, which has been in control of the Gaza Strip from 2007 to 2014 and again since 2016. The document was in the works for several days, as Haley was seeking to reconcile the text with the EU and major Arab nations, the US allies.Haley has put much personal effort into making sure thatfound support within the 193-strong body of nations. It was reported that she had sent letters to all UN missions, saying thatHowever,which arguably sealed its fate.The resolution could have become a swan song for the outgoing diplomat, who abruptly announced her resignation in October, an unnamed Security Council diplomat told AFP. "She would like to go out with something," he said.Haley's strenuous effort was fully supported by the Trump administration, which has been unapologetic in doing Israel's bidding at the UN. Hailey repeatedly blasted the UN for its alleged bias against Israel, calling the organization's treatment of the Jewish state "unfair."Ahead of the crucial vote, US Middle East peaceor the resolution with US allies in the Arab world, reaching out to representatives of Morocco, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Egypt and Qatar, Haaretz reported on Tuesday.In a letter sent to the Arab missions, Greenblatt reportedly said that the Arab states "have no reason" to oppose the US-sponsored draft if they are against terrorism and for the stability in the region.Haley has been one of the leading pro-Israel voices in the Trump administration. During her tenure as ambassador, the"Since its creation, the council has adopted more resolutions condemning Israel than against the rest of the world combined," Haley charged at the time, slamming the UN body as a "self-serving organization."UNGA resolutions are not legally binding for members, but are highly-respected and encouraged opinions.