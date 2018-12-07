© Yuri Gripas/Reuters



Former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg said if he ran for President of the United States he would completely divest himself from his finance and media empire.Bloomberg said that he has so far not investigated the logistics of how it would be done, but noted that it "would take a long time."Henderson then pressed the ex-mayor on how Bloomberg media would cover him during a campaign. The billionaire said he had already engaged in discussions about the issue with Bloomberg's head of news, John Micklethwait."We've always had a policy that we don't cover ourselves. I happen to believe, in my heart of hearts, you can't be independent and nobody's going to believe that you're independent," he said."And quite honestly, I don't want the reporters I'm paying to write a bad story about me! I don't want them to be independent. So you're going to have to do something," he added with a laugh.Bloomberg said his companies would either completely divest from political coverage or pepper news with frequent disclaimers about ownership."I'm not a candidate yet, so I've got plenty of time to think about it," he said. "But I have thought a lot about that, because the news part of our business is a very big part of our business."