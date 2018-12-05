Photos of the hailstorm circulated on social media.

A massive storm swept through and devastated the area on Tuesday, leaving 18 cows dead.

More than three areas in eSwatini were affected by a severe hailstorm on Tuesday afternoon, reports Mpumalanga News.

Areas affected include Mhlambanyatsi, Lundzi, Siphocosini, and some parts of Mbabane.



The hail killed livestock and damaged property and trees.

hail

A forest in one of the affected areas.

hail damage