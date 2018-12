In the latest episode of the political romance between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, theDonald Trump asked South Korean President Moon Jae-in to relay the message during the G20 summit in Argentina, Moon told reporters after departing from the country.the South Korean leader said, as quoted by Yonhap News Agency.The US president "wishes Chairman Kim would implement the rest of their agreement and that he would make what Chairman Kim wants come true," Moon said. Trump and Kim held a milestone meeting in Singapore in June, where the latter agreed to give up nuclear weapons in exchange for unparalleled security guarantees for North Korea.The relationship between Trump and Kim has had its ups and downs. Last year, Trump notoriously called him "Little Rocket Man" and threatened to unleash "fire and fury the likes of which the world has never seen."Pyongyang didn't mince words either, calling Trump a "mentally deranged dotard."However, before and during the Singapore summit, Trump referred to the North Korean leader as "dear Chairman Kim." In September, he called Kim "very open" and "terrific," and said he and Kim "fell in love."This comes amid reports thatMoon noted, according to Yonhap."I believe Kim's Seoul visit itself will be a peaceful message to the world, and also a message of his commitment to denuclearization, commitment to the development of inter-Korean relations," he stated."We're getting along very well," he told reporters aboard Air Force One. What's more, under the circumstances he also promised to invite Kim to the United States.