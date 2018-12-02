According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the majority of the UN General Assembly agreed that Israel should withdraw from the Golan Heights and adhere to borders drawn up in Resolution 242.
The Assembly denounced Israel's non-compliance with Security Council Resolution 497, asserting that Israel's decision to impose its laws, jurisdiction, and administration over the Syrian Golan is null and void.
In a statement after the resolution was adopted, acting charge d'affaires of Syria's permanent delegation at the UN, Munzer Munzer, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the states that voted in favor of the resolution and the other resolutions listed under the "Palestinian Cause" and "Situation in the Middle East" articles.
Comment: How will the UN enforce its mandate?