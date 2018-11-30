© Jonathan Ernst/Reuters



U.S. President Donald Trump says he will not rule out pardoning his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, who this weekof a special investigation into ties between Russia and his 2016 campaign.Trump told the New York Post in an interview published on November 28 thatManafort was convicted of bank and tax fraud this summer, and in September he pleaded guilty to money laundering and conspiracy charges leveled by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading an investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.Manafort, 69, faces years -- even decades -- in jail, particularly sinceManafort had been cooperating with Mueller since September in hopes of a lighter sentence. But Mueller informed a U.S. court on November 26 thatWithout a pardon, former prosecutors say he could spend the rest of his life in jail.Manafort was facing the possibility of 10 years in prison for his conviction on bank- and tax-fraud charges, and the two charges he has pleaded guilty to both carry five-year sentences.Former prosecutors have said thatTrump, who has repeatedly denied any collusion with Russia and frequently calls the Mueller probe a "witch hunt," has lauded Manafort as a "very good person.". Several top aides have been indicted by Mueller besides Manafort.In one sign that Manafort may be angling for a presidential pardon, media reported on November 28 thatThe top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee said that if Trump pardoned Manafort, it would be a "blatant and unacceptable abuse of power." Senator Mark Warner said in a tweet that the president's pardon power is not a "personal tool" that Trump can use to protect "himself and his friends."In the Post interview,who are caught up in the Russia probe -- conservative author andHe said they were "very brave" for resisting Mueller's investigation.Both men have been highly critical of the investigation, and Corsi this week said he had rejected a plea deal offered by Mueller's team. Draft plea documents seen by media show thatU.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that Russia was the source of hacked material from Democratic organizations that WikiLeaks released at critical junctures in the weeks before the election. They included thousands of stolen e-mails from the private account of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, in the closing weeks of the campaign.Clinton has blamed the leaks in part for her unexpected loss to Trump in the election.