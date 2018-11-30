Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

Do you have low back pain? Do your joints ache? Do you experience the persistent pins and needles feeling of neuropathy? Or maybe you have fibromyalgia and hurt all over? If you do, you're one of the 39 million Americans who suffer from persistent pain. Being on the pain train is bad enough without the added insult of being told that it's 'all in your head'. But what if it is -- at least partly? There are some types of pain that are obviously linked to an actual physical insult and other types that cannot be traced to an easily identifiable medical condition. Research is now showing us that some pain really is in the brain.Join us for this episode of The Health and Wellness Show where we'll discuss different types of pain and their co-factors, treatment modalities, the placebo effect and the brain's role in stopping or perpetuating this mental and physical misery.And tune in for the Pet Health Segment at the end of the show where the topic will be signs of pain in cats.01:16:29