It's one of the most dreaded conversations we all fear having with our doctors."I'm sorry to say this, but you have cancer."Practically everyone has a personal connection to someone with a cancer diagnosis, and are therefore all-too familiar with the unpleasant and sometimes unbearable side effects of chemotherapy and radiation.What if there was a better way to treat cancer? Or a way to lower the dose of chemo and radiation required? The secret may depend on how we metabolize sugar.One interesting caveat to the findings in this study was that only those mice with a low level of the enzyme phosphomannose isomerase saw significant benefit. It turns out, this enzyme converts mannose into fructose. It is possible that the cancer cells were able to use fructose for fuel whereas they could not use mannose.While these are interesting findings, they may be meaningless. The most effective way to alter cellular energy supply away from glucose isn't eating a different sugar like mannose. It's not eating sugar at all - a combination of nutritional and fasting ketosis.It seems clear glucose is the enemy. Fortunately, we all have the tools to reduce our body's dependence on glucose.Will this result in improved cancer treatment outcomes? We don't have definitive evidence to say that yet.There are, however, numerous ongoing studies to investigate this exact question, and there is reason to be hopeful . Mannose not required.Thanks for reading,