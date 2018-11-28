Three farmers, two of them women, were killed after being struck by in separate incidents in two hilly villages near Kamshet, on Saturday evening.Police said heavy rains, accompanied by thunder and lightning, had lashed the villages — Nesave and Kacharewadi.At Nesave, Khandu Kshirsath (55) and Shobha Kshirsath (35) were walking to their homes when it suddenly started pouring. They took shelter under a tree, which was hit by lightning. The duo were close to the tree trunk and suffered serious burn injuries. They were later found dead at the spot by other villagers.Around the same time, a woman, Sunanda Kachare (38), was struck by lightning while she was working in her at Kacharewadi, around 12km from Nesave. When she didn't return home for long, her family members searched for her and found her lying dead in the field.The police have registered cases of accidental death.