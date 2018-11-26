© WTOP/Dave Dildine



breaking a 141-year-old record,

November 2018 is now the wettest November on record at both Washington DC (old record just broken a few minutes ago) and Baltimore MD (old record broken on Saturday). — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) November 26, 2018



It's likely, Martin said, that the region will beat the all-time record.

If you got rained on walking into work today, here's some cold comfort for you: Those were record-breaking raindrops.according to the National Weather Service.The rain data is recorded at Reagan National Airport."We've had a very wet month. Of course, it's been a very wet year, overall. But ... the month of November has been particularly wet," Ray Martin, a meteorologist with the weather service, told WTOP in an interview."Between those two systems, the odds are pretty good that we're going to reach that record," Martin said. "If not with either of those systems, certainly we have a whole month in December. And it would be unusual if we did not reach the record given that the normal December precipitation is around 3 inches or so."And what happens if D.C. gets another surprise snowfall? Don't worry — that won't jeopardize any rain record."It's really a precipitation record," Martin said. The weather service tabulates the moisture equivalent of the snow and adds to the total.