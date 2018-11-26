Four have, unfortunately, gone missing in floods

Four have, unfortunately, gone missing in floods hitting 11 provinces across the country over the past three days, Rescue and Relief Organization head Morteza Salimi said on Sunday.
Provinces of Isfahan, Ilam, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Khuzestan, Fars, Kermanshah, Gilan, Lorestan, Mazandaran, and Sistan-Baluchestan are inundated by flood, YJC quoted Salimi as saying.

Some 307 received relief services in the aforesaid provinces, Salimi, said, adding that sadly 4 individuals have gone missing in the northern province of Gilan.

Salimi went on to say that in seven provinces including Ardebil, Isfahan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Zanjan, Fars, Qazvin and Markazi are covered with snow as well.

Eleven rescue and relief teams have been dispatched to the areas affected by snow storms, he concluded.