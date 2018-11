So it turns out it's really really important for powerful people to be able to lie to us with impunity, you guys. I know this because an actual, literal spy told me that that's what I'm meant to believe in an article published by Newsweek yesterday.If you were wondering how long it would take the imperial propagandists to ramp up their efforts to explain to us why it is good for the Trump administration to prosecute WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after we learned that sealed charges have been brought against him by the United States government, the answer is eight days. If you were wondering which of those propagandists would step forward and aggressively attempt to do so, the answer is Naveed Jamali.To be clear, I do not use the word "propagandist" to refer to a mass media employee whose reliable track record of establishment sycophancy has propelled him to the upper echelons of influence within platforms owned by plutocrats who have a vested interest in maintaining the status quo, as I often mean when I use that word. When I say that Jamali is a propagandist,His Newsweek article, titled "Prosecuting Assange is Essential for Restoring Our National Security", begins with the sentence "Full disclosure: I am not a fan of Julian Assange or Wikileaks," and doesn't get any better from there. The article consists of two arguments, the first being that since Assange is "not a journalist" he is not protected by the First Amendment from prosecution by the US government. This argument is bunk becauseAnd really that's the only thing these paid manipulators are ever telling you when they smear Assange or argue for his prosecution:If they say it often enough and in a sufficiently confident tone, some trusting, well-intentioned people will overlook the fact that this is an intensely moronic thing for anyone to believe.Contrary to what US intelligence operatives would have you believe, the prosecution of Julian Assange by the United States government would indeed be disastrous for press freedoms around the world. A good recent essay by Matt Taibbi for Rolling Stone titled "Why You Should Care About the Julian Assange Case" breaks down exactly why everyone should oppose this administration's aggressive pursuit of Assange, even if they hate him and everything he stands for.After Taibbi published his article, he spent a couple hours on Twitter explaining to Democratic Party loyalists over and over and over and over again that the charges Assange is facing almost certainly have nothing to do with the 2016 WikiLeaks publications, and rather relate to much earlier publications of a far more classified nature than a few Democrats' emails. He had to do this because Russiagate conspiracy theorists have been shrieking that it's #MuellerTime ever since news broke about the sealed charges, and now you've got the strange scene of liberals everywhere cheering on a Trump administration agenda which threatens to cripple the free press they claim to be protecting from the very administration that they are cheering for. The concept that the prosecution of someone they've been trained to hate has nothing to do with the thing they hate him for is inconceivable from within the walls of the binary narrative matrix that these people have become trapped in by establishment manipulators like Jamali._____________________________Thanks for reading! The best way to get around the internet censors and make sure you see the stuff I publish is to subscribe to the mailing list for my website , which will get you an email notification for everything I publish. My articles are entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece please consider sharing it around, liking me on Facebook , following my antics on Twitter , throwing some money into my hat on Patreon or Paypal , buying my new book Rogue Nation: Psychonautical Adventures With Caitlin Johnstone , or my previous book Woke: A Field Guide for Utopia Preppers