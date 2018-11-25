Mueller's investigators have reportedly spent months investigating whether Corsi had advance knowledge that WikiLeaks would be publishing emails from the private account of Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta, and shared that knowledge with Roger Stone, described as an "associate" of then-candidate Donald Trump.
Without offering any evidence, US intelligence agencies have claimed that Russian intelligence agents hacked Podesta's emails and used WikiLeaks as a "cutout" to publish them in October 2016. Mueller is investigating allegations by Clinton's camp that Trump "colluded" with Russia to steal the presidential election.
Corsi is reportedly in negotiations to strike a plea deal with Mueller over perjury charges. This has been met with excitement among the president's critics, convinced that this time, Trump will be hounded out of office somehow.
Comment: Yep, they'll all 'sing' about events that never happened, apparently.
Comment: 'Racking them up'? So far none of the indictments implicate the 'Trump campaign' - they deal either with crimes committed before the campaign as with Manfort, or minor process law violations like lying to the FBI, as with Flynn, about things they already knew and had no reason to interview him about. If you don't realize this is a nothing-burger by now, you are clueless, sorry.
Comment: This is called putting the cart before the horse.
So far, none of the people who have made deals with Mueller have "flipped" on the president, however, and the charges against them have all been for process crimes such as lying to the FBI. The only case to see trial has been against Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort, and even those charges had nothing to do with the 2016 election or Russia, but focused instead on allegations of tax evasion on profits from his lobbying work in Ukraine.
In recent weeks, the probe seemed to focus on Stone, Corsi and radio host Randy Credico, all in an apparent effort to show people supposedly associated with Trump knew the WikiLeaks dump of Podesta emails was coming. By October 2016, Stone had not worked for Trump's campaign for over a year.
"This was one of the most confusing and frightening things I've experienced. I'm 72 [years [old] and I'm afraid they're going to lock me up and put me in solitary confinement," Corsi told NBC News in a November 12 phone interview, amid speculation he was on a secret Mueller indictment.
Corsi has a colorful history of writing on the subject of conspiracy theories regarding the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the birth certificate of former President Barack Obama, and former Democrat presidential candidate John Kerry's history of "Swift Boat" service in the Vietnam War.
Journalists both on the left and on the right have wondered if Mueller's treatment of Corsi was setting up a chilling precedent for going after journalists to reveal their sources.
Comment: Not that the Left cares. They'd be perfectly happy with a Gestapo state targeting journalists, as long as it was their Gestapo.
President Trump has repeatedly called the Mueller probe a "witch hunt" by "angry Democrats," insisting that there was no collusion between his campaign and anyone and that he won the election fair and square.
Comment: WaPo adds the following: Maybe Mueller can get the CIA's Alfreda Bikowsky and Gina Haspel to try a little bit of 'enhanced interrogation' on the 'high-value target'. They're experts at getting people to tell them what the CIA wants the to tell them, after all.
For his part, Stone denies Corsi told him about the WikiLeaks release in advance: