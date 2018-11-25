soldiers on hill
© US Army/Sgt 1st Class Jasmine L. Flowers
US soldiers from Task Force Stalwart, compromised of soldiers from 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, pose for a group photo in Afghanistan, March 28, 2018.
A U.S. service member was killed in Afghanistan on Saturday, November 24, the NATO Resolute Support mission said without releasing details.

"One U.S. service member was killed in Afghanistan today," Resolute Support spokesperson Sergeant First Class Debra Richardson said in an emailed statement.

"In accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the name of the service member killed in action is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete.We will share additional information as appropriate."

Resolute Support typically includes information such as the province in which the incident occurs, while the home countries of service members killed usually later release identifying information.

On November 3, Major Brent Taylor of the Utah National Guard was killed in an insider attack in Kabul.

Taylor served with the Special Operations Joint Task Force in Afghanistan and was due to return home in January.

Less than two weeks earlier, a Czech service member with the Resolute Support mission was killed in an insider attack in Herat province. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the October 22 incident, saying an "infiltrator" working at the Shindand airbase in the province opened fire on troops.

On October 18, a bodyguard for Kandahar governor Zalmay Wesa opened fire on Afghan and U.S. officials following a high-level security meeting, killing Kandahar police chief General Abdul Raziq and National Security Directorate provincial chief Abdulmomin Hassankhail. Wesa and U.S. Army Brigadier General Jeffrey Smiley were injured.

General Scott Miller, the top U.S. and NATO commander in Afghanistan, attended the meeting but was not injured.

Miller on Thursday drew comment after Resolute Support released photos of him visiting Ghazni province armed with an assault rifle while his Afghan security detail was unarmed.