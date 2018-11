© Wired

France has declared war on Google to avoid becoming a "digital colony" of the US, according to reports.Qwant, a French and German owned web service, promises not to track its users like Google and others.MP Florian Bachelier said: "We have to set the example. Security and digital sovereignty are at stake here, which is anything but an issue only for geeks." He chairs the National Assembly's cybersecurity and digital sovereignty task force, which was set up in April toOfficials and politicians are said to be very concerned withA 2013 report warned France and the EU risked becoming "digital colonies" in the wake of the Snowden revelations on NSA spying.This year leaders were horrified at the Cambridge Analytica scandal when it was revealed researchers harvested the personal data of 87 million Facebook users He said at a conference last week: "If we don't regulate the internet, the risk is to upset the fundamentals of democracy."Last month France's secretary of state for digital affairs, Mounir Mahjoubi, railed against new US data laws and warned France and other European nations were preparing a response.In July the European Commission fined Google £3.8 billion for market abuse relating to Android software on smartphones. Donald Trump - who has called the EU a "foe" and threatened a trade war - said of the penalty : "I told you so!"Here's our guide to dodging Google's snooping tactics online