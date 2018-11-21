French teen stabbed by 'refugee'
© www.lavoixdunord.fr
The victim, Baptiste.
A 19-year-old French teen has been brutally murdered in a friend's home after a 'refugee' complained about loud noise.

The victim, Baptiste, was leaving the apartment of a friend, when a stranger confronted him in the staircase over too much noise.

Baptiste and a friend told the man 'they had nothing to do with it'. Then the stranger suddenly stabbed him eight times in the throat and fifteen times elsewhere. His terrified friend managed to intervene but help came too late for the 19-year-old French teen.

The incident happened on 15 September, but it has now been revealed by his parents that a refugee was responsible for the fatal attack.

"The murderer of my son, still presumed innocent, left his country because there was a war and he came here to have peace," Baptiste's father says.

"Unfortunately he killed my son, it's not peace he was looking for, it's another war he brought. I'm angry because the State should have protected my son, the government should have protected my son, because we cannot allow people like this to act in this way.

"They did nothing, nothing, not even news, not even a gesture, nothing. It's a shame, I am French, it's a shame, a shame for my country, I'm disgusted," his father sadly says below.