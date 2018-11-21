Police are investigating an incident at a Minnesota McDonald's in which a man reportedly pulled a gun on a group of Muslim teenagers on Monday night.Several videos of the incident have been uploaded to Twitter, showing a group of young people yelling "He has a gun!" as they turn and run from a man who is walking out of the restaurant.A McDonald's employee then orders the group to also leave despite bystanders intervening."Don't send them out there when the dude just pulled a fucking gun on them," one man says. "You better call the fucking cops, is what you gotta do."Another employee reportedly then told the group the man would have "pulled out a gun for a reason."In a statement on Tuesday, the Eden Prairie Police Department said that it was investigating the incident after receiving a 911 call "regarding disorderly conduct" at the fast-food restaurant southwest of Minneapolis."Arriving officers located several juveniles inside the restaurant," the statement read. "Witnesses reported a verbal altercation between an adult male and a juvenile male, during which the adult male reportedly displayed a gun before leaving the scene."McDonald's did not immediately respond to HuffPost's request for comment.