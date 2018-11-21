© Reuters / Carlo Allegri

Turkey's foreign minister says his country could ask for a formal UN probe if cooperation with Saudi Arabia on the Jamal Khashoggi case comes to an impasse, adding that the truth must come out on who ordered the killing.Speaking to reporters in Washington after meeting with his US counterpart Mike Pompeo, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated that Turkey has released all the information it has available on the Khashoggi killing.Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi royal family, was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. Many, including the CIA, believe the murder was ordered by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.The Turkish foreign minister also said that Ankara has provided Washington with a list of 84 people that Turkey wants extradited from the US, some of which are allegedly linked to the FETO (Gülen movement). Ankara blames Muhammed Fethullah Gülen (who is currently residing in Pennsylvania) for orchestrating the 2016 failed coup attempt in Turkey and has unsuccessfully called for his extradition ever since.