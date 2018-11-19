Contributing editor and volunteer translator Tom Winter, retired Classics professor, monitors the news in 6 languages, and sometimes cannot help writing satire, since that's what today's news mostly deserves

During the fighting in the Donbass, nearly 900 soldiers have died because of murders and suicides - MatiosThe military prosecutor's office plans to consult Israel and the United States about overcoming the negative effects of PTSD on soldiers.This was reported on the TV channel "112 Ukraine" by the Chief Military Prosecutor Anatoly Matios."After analyzing the state of non-combat irretrievable losses over the entire period of hostilities, that is, from 2014 to 2018, we were faced with terrifying statistics that made us look for a way out of existing realities how to prevent this - also murder. This is a terrible loss, it is almost 2 full-fledged battalions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" he said.Matios stresses that the main cause of this is post-traumatic stress syndrome. According to him, the Military Prosecutor's Office is now planning to learn from the experience of Israel, the USA, Canada and the UK, which have faced the need to curb the negative effects of this syndrome.Related news: Expedition soldier who committed suicide at the Desna Training Center, left a suicide note.Recall, September 19, the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said that since the beginning of hostilities in the Donbass 2911 Ukrainian soldiers have been lost.Earlier in the UN report it was reported that since the outbreak of hostilities in eastern Ukraine, about 3 thousand civilians had died. This included 298 civilians who died as a result of the fall of MH17 in 2014.On March 18, it became known that a 29-year-old head of the regional airport, a pilot Vladislav Voloshin, shot himself in his own apartment in Nikolaev. The Nikolaev police of consider three main versions of suicide of the military pilot.. Voloshin was a participant in the hostilities in the Donbass, he was awarded the Order "For Courage" ІІІ degree. He was a pilot attack aircraft. In Russia, they accused him of shooting down the Malaysian Boeing flight MN17.