In between the small amount of other news this week there has been a certain amount of attention on the plight of the Pakistani Christian Asia Bibi and her family. Bibi has spent most of this decade on death-row in Pakistan. Her crime is that a bigoted Muslim neighbour of hers made up a crock accusation against her and said she had blasphemed against Islam.In the last week there has been some attention on the fact that various countries are looking into giving asylum to Bibi and her family - Britain among them.So it is an interesting moment to consider a case of someone who has apparently been allowed to come to Britain and stay. Thanks to Hillel Neuer of the excellent UN Watch, I am made aware of the presence in London of Dr Ataollah Mohajerani, the former minister of culture and Islamic guidance in Iran.Nevertheless, after having some dispute with the regime he previously served so loyally, Mohajerani appears to have spent recent years in the UK - either under a visa or with indefinite leave to remain status.All of which throws the debate over the case of Asia Bibi into an even bleaker light.