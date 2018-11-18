The government has issued warning as situation is expected to get worse.
Floods in Saudi Arabia🙏 pic.twitter.com/Y46TNyGOOH— NA Confidential (@TwahafaNeshuku) November 14, 2018
Visually stunning— Muna AbuSulayman منى (@abusulayman) November 17, 2018
2 men led a herd of camels they found wandering during the recent floods in the deserts of #SaudiArabia to safety#KSA pic.twitter.com/BNN8LHSc6o
Never in the memory of man there's been case of flood of that magnitude in the desert of Saudi Arabia.— Dr Young Toyota AKA Karbash artist (@medhikalash) November 17, 2018
=> Flood in the land of the Arabs is a sign of the end of time if i recale correctly 🤔😱
pic.twitter.com/4MdHy1QTKj
This isnt Siberia but Saudi Arabia 😰— Dr Young Toyota AKA Karbash artist (@medhikalash) November 17, 2018
pic.twitter.com/n0XbkxWrNC