A lawyer for the Maltese professor who told former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos that the Russians had "dirt" on Hillary Clinton says his client will testify in front of the Senate.BuzzFeed reports that Stephan Roh, attorney for Professor Joseph Mifsud, wrote in an email that Mifsud "is to testify in front of the US Senate - we are working towards his appearance."According to the Daily Caller , an attorney for Republicans on the Senate Intelligence Committee reached out Roh on Oct. 24, hoping to obtain an interview with Mifsud. The mysterious professor hasn't been seen in public since November 2017, after Papadopoulos entered a plea deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office.Papadopoulos was named a foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign in March 2016. He traveled to Italy where he met Mifsud, a professor of diplomacy based in London.