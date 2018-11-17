mueller
A lawyer for the Maltese professor who told former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos that the Russians had "dirt" on Hillary Clinton says his client will testify in front of the Senate.

BuzzFeed reports that Stephan Roh, attorney for Professor Joseph Mifsud, wrote in an email that Mifsud "is to testify in front of the US Senate - we are working towards his appearance."

Lawyers for the Democratic National Committee wrote in a September court filing for their Russia lawsuit that they believed Mifsud was "missing and may be deceased."

According to the Daily Caller, an attorney for Republicans on the Senate Intelligence Committee reached out Roh on Oct. 24, hoping to obtain an interview with Mifsud. The mysterious professor hasn't been seen in public since November 2017, after Papadopoulos entered a plea deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office.

Papadopoulos was named a foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign in March 2016. He traveled to Italy where he met Mifsud, a professor of diplomacy based in London.

On April 26, 2016, Mifsud met with Papadopoulos in London and told him he had damaging information from the Russians on Hillary Clinton-something Mifsud now denies ever saying.

It was Papadopoulos' contact with Mifsud which helped trigger the FBI to open a counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia.