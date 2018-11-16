Jada Pinkett Smith
Actress Jada Pinkett Smith revealed Monday that white women with blond hair trigger deep-seated prejudices in her that she's carried since she was a child.

The "Girls Trip" star said on the new episode of her Facebook chat show, "Red Table Talk," that she's had to keep herself in check when it comes to judging white women, acknowledging that they share the oppression she's also experienced because of their gender.

"White women understand what it feels to be oppressed ... because of their sex," Mrs. Pinkett Smithsaid. "What it feels to be ostracized or not being treated as an equal.

"I have to admit I'm guilty to that to a certain degree because I do have my own biases, specifically to blond women," she added. "Blond hair on white women just triggers me, and I've had to catch myself."

Mrs. Pinkett Smith said she was teased and "belittled" by white women all throughout her childhood because of the way she looked.