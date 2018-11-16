More than 2 feet of snow in places.15 Nov 2018 - On the Van-Bahçesaray highway, Traffic has been "negatively affected" by heavy snowfall at the 3,000-meter Karabet Pass.Video: Heavy snowfall in northern Turkey near the coast with the Black Sea.In the region with snow and fog is effective, while drivers continue to be cautious.Hazar Lake, located in the district of Sivrice in Elazığ, known as the secret sea of ​​the east, was covered with snow on the Hazar Baba, which has an altitude of 850 thousand.At Hazar Baba Ski Center, one of the most popular places of winter tourism in the Eastern and Southeastern Anatolia Regions, the snow thickness was 20 centimeters.In Mus, village roads closed since yesterday due to the snowstorm are now being opened.General Director of Muş Province Special Administration Şeyhmus Yentür said that in Mus, "Over 600 meters in places where 70-80 centimeters (more than 2 ft) snowfall is seen.