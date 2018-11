© Global Look Press / imago stock&people

The Financial Times has a woman problem, or so it thinks. In the push for gender equality, and to reach out to female readers, boffins at the paper have developed a bot that warns journalists when they're quoting too many men.Staff at the paper have been warned that in the future, textual analysis will be used to scan their articles as they type, on the lookout for over-representation of male voices. Presumably, a stern-voiced AI will wag a virtual finger at them if they neglect to include women.Journalists greeted the woke, feminist robot with glee.The move has been met with some criticism. "If I quote Aristotle or Plato too much, without referring to women authors too, I'm going to get a warning?," one philosophy blogger wrote.Others ridiculed the idea of using a robot to enforce political correctness.The FT is not the first major newspaper to try and address the gender imbalance in its quotations. The Atlantic's Ed Yong penned a long op-ed this year about his own efforts to track down more female sources in his science stories."I don't buy that journalism should act simply as society's mirror," he wrote. "It also pushes us toward a world that could be."In striving for that feminist utopia, women in several fields have have compiled lists of female experts for journalists to contact, and hundreds of men have signed a petition vowing not to appear on all-male panels at conferences.