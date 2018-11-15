A woman was killed Tuesday evening after being bitten by her family pit bull.Just after 7 p.m., Michigan State Police Troopers were sent to a home in Big Prairie Township and found a 77-year-old woman unresponsive.First responders attempted to save the woman but Sharon Daniels was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.Troopers are still investigating the incident and an autopsy is being done.The three pit bulls were seized by the Newaygo County Animal Control and being held at the animal shelter, according to troopers.