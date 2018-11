© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi

The Americans are completely aware of how desperately we need Iranian gas

in spite of being a major energy exporter itself

do not also do business with the US, or use US financial institutions or the dollar

This week, the Trump administration promised to "squeeze" Iran "until the pips squeak" with new measures following the introduction of tough new unilateral sanctions against Tehran earlier this month targeting the country's energy, banking and shipping sectors., two Iraqi government officials said Wednesday, citing Baghdad's inability to quickly find alternative suppliers."The American deadline of 45 days to stop importing Iranian gas is not enough at all for Iraq to find an alternative source," one of the officials said,of Iranian energy after sanctions went into effect on November 5.the official added.The anonymous official's statement comes a week after the US Embassy in Iraq gave Baghdad a month and a half to stop its energy purchases from Iran.A second Iraqi official said that Baghdad would submit an official request to Washington to allow it to continue imports past the 45-day deadline, with the proposed imports to be paid for in foodstuffs and other "humanitarian items". Iran has already accepted the proposal, the official said.Amid tightened US sanctions pressure, Iran and Iraq are actually negotiating increasing Iraqi gas imports to the Al-Sadr, Baghdad and al-Mansuriya power plants in central Iraq via a 270 km-long pipeline, and imports to Basra in southern Iraq via a separate pipeline. Earlier this year, the director of Iran's state-run National Iranian Gas Company said that Tehran was looking to export some 50 million cubic meters per day to Iraq by 2019, with, has been granted a waiver from the US to wean itself off of Iranian energy supplies more gradually than most US allies, who have been threatened with secondary sanctions if they violate the latest US restrictions.Iranian-Iraqi trade is on track to reach $8.5 billion in 2018, withWashington committed to reimposing tough unilateral sanctions against Iran in May after the Trump administration withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The agreement's other signatories, includingin order to preserve the landmark treaty. For their part, Iranian officials have repeatedly boasted that US threats to cut Iran's energy exports "to zero" were impossible to achieve.