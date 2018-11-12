The most recent post on the account is dated last Thursday, November 8 - the day after activists from the radical left-wing Antifa movement showed up at Carlson's Washington, DC home calling the host a "racist scumbag" and chanting that "we know where you sleep at night."
Comment: Antifa surround home of Tucker Carlson, calling him 'racist scumbag' and threaten him - 'We know where you live'
Fox News has chosen to stay silent on the platform because it objects to the way Twitter has handled posts targeting Carlson, "specifically the ones that included his address," according to Tribune Media content manager Scott Gustin.
In a follow-up tweet, Gustin said his source at Fox News explained that while Facebook was "prompt" in responding to the network's concerns, Twitter's support team reportedly told them to 'open a ticket' and wait instead of immediately removing the posts.
Gustin said his source informed him that the decision to protest on Twitter came "from the highest level" of the network and that the Fox News account "will remain silent until Twitter removes the tweets and apologizes for mishandling the situation."
Fox News has made no public announcement about the decision, but on Sunday, Business Insider reported that it had obtained an internal email from Fox News Managing Editor Greg Wilson telling employees to "refrain from tweeting out our content from either section accounts or your own accounts until further notice."
The Fox Business Network has also not tweeted since November 9.
Washington's Metropolitan Police Department said last week it was treating the protest at Carlson's home as a "suspected hate crime," since they believe he was targeted for his political beliefs. Police also said that the Antifa protesters had vandalized the Fox host's property, including by spray-painting an anarchy symbol in the driveway.
Despite making no official comment about the Twitter protest, Fox News had previously come to the defense of its employee, with CEO Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace releasing a joint statement calling the Antifa protesters' behavior at Carlson's home "reprehensible" and arguing that Americans have become "far too intolerant of different points of view."
"Recent events across our country clearly highlight the need for a more civil, respectful, and inclusive national conversation. Those of us in the media and in politics bear a special obligation to all Americans to find common ground," the statement read.