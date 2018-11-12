© Flickr/ NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Despite the fact that universal quantum computers have not yet been realized, the principle of calculation upon which it is based allows researchers to solve highly complex problems.In quantum computing, a qubit or quantum bit is the basic unit of quantum information - equivalent to the binary bit (the smallest unit of data in a digital computer) within a two-state device. In such networks, qubits are transported using light (as single photons of light can carry a qubit).An atom can be in one of three states. Two of those states, almost at the same energy level, are known as the 'ground' and 'storage' states. A ground state is ordinarily where an atom exists, while a storage stage is where an atom finds itself after absorbing a photonic qubit.A qubit absorbed by an atom, is placed in a transfer state. The control laser then removes the qubit from the transfer state to the storage state. The qubit continues to get sent back to the transfer state and emitted as a photon, as long as the control laser remains operational. Although this process works very well, it relies on the light holding the qubit to be a particular wavelength.A qubit photon does not have the same energy of these two states, although, even without well-defined energy, an overlap between qubit energy and the energy of the two transfer states will still allow the system to work, according to ArsTechnica.The biggest advantage of this qubit storage method is allowing the properties of a qubit to change.