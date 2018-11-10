© FACEBOOK/KAREN WONG



Flash floods hit parts of Singapore including Bukit Batok and Choa Chu Kang on Saturday evening (Nov 10) due to intense rain.The floods were reported along Choa Chu Kang Way up to Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1, as well as near Bukit Batok Driving Centre and a petrol station located along Bukit Batok West Avenue 5, according to national water agency PUB."Several places in Singapore experienced intense rain this evening.PUB officers were at the flood sites to "investigate and render assistance", said the agency.It added: "Inter-monsoon conditions have set in over Singapore and the surrounding region since late October 2018, and are expected to persist into mid-November 2018."Photos circulating on social media showed roads filled with muddy water. In one of the photos, a woman could be seen standing along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 with the water level almost up to her knees.Mr Lawrence Lau, who lives at Bukit Batok West Avenue 5, told Channel NewsAsia that it was the first time he had seen the area being hit by flash floods.Photos and videos shared by the regional safety and security manager showed muddy waters covering the floor of a void deck. Floodwaters could also be seen gushing down roads in the area.Mr Lau added that he saw PUB workers cleaning up in the area."PUB arrived at about 6pm. Workers cleared the mud," he said. Cleaning was still in progress at around 11pm, he added.Earlier this month the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) forecast more wet weather in the first half of November with moderate to heavy thunderstorms.These are mainly expected in the afternoon and may extend into the evening on a few days, said MSS. Frequent lightning activity can also be expected, it added.