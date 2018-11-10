© REUTERS / Fabrizio Bensch

The incident at the synagogue occurred on the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, a major attack on Jews that happened in Nazi Germany on 9-10 November 1938, when hundreds of Jewish-owned stores were destroyed by anti-Semitic mobs.Unidentified individuals hung a pig's head covered with blood on the doorway of the Sukkat Shaul Synagogue in Ramat Hasharon, Arutz Sheva 7 TV reported Friday.Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben Dahan addressed the incident, claiming that "anti-Semitism is also raising its head in the Land of Israel"."The ongoing incitement against the religious community in Ramat Hasharon was staged in the form of the head of a pig placed in front of a synagogue. We have to stop it now," he added.In the meantime, Interior Minister Arye Dery called the incident "a hate crime" and stated that those responsible for it would be held accountable.