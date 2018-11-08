© AFP/Jack Guez



Israeli Police stated Thursday that they had recommended charges against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal attorney, David Shimron, following similar accusations linked to the 'submarine affair,' also known as Case 3000, Haaretz reported. In addition, police stated that there was a lack of proof to charge another key Netanyahu attorney, Issac Molho.

The 'submarine affair' is linked to an allegedly corrupt $2 billion deal to purchase submarines and other naval vessels from the German shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp.

In June, Netanyahu was questioned for the first time on the 'submarine affair', however, the police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said that he was 'not a suspect.' "The prime minister gave testimony in Case 3000, the submarines case, for the first time. He is not a suspect," the Haaretz cited the spokesman as saying.

In August, Israeli media reported about one more corruption case, involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife Sara, who was suspected of bribery as part of the investigation into the Bezeq-Walla corruption affair, also known as Case 4000 and involving the prime minister himself. Netanyahu himself has not yet been named as a suspect in the case.

The Israeli prime minister is also involved in two other separate corruption cases - Case 1000 and Case 2000. The first one has focused on Netanyahu's receipt of expensive gifts from members of the business community, the total value of which is estimated at $300,000. In Case 2000, Netanyahu is alleged to have attempted to conclude a deal with the Yedioth Ahronoth publisher, which was to cover the government's activities in a favorable way, as part of the deal.