Society's Child
Gaza's iconic 'liberty protester' shot in the leg by Israeli forces
Mondoweiss
Tue, 06 Nov 2018 16:36 UTC
When the image went viral it was compared to Eugène Delacroix's famed painting "Liberty Leading the People" where lady liberty incarnate leads an armed crowd to oust King Charles X during the Second French Revolution while clutching what later became the flag of France.
Yesterday Abu Amro was shot in his leg with a rubber bullet while the Israeli navy was cracking down on the marine protests in the northern city of Beit Lahia that borders Zikim beach in Israel south of Ashkelon. I saw paramedics carry him off of the sandy shoreline. Abu Amro was struck when Israeli forces opened fire on a rally of 15 Palestinian boats unmoored from Gaza City's port and headed towards Israeli waters. The scene was frantic as the fire came amid a barrage of tear gas also fired on the flotilla.
The flotilla protests have coincided with the Great March of Return demonstrations, meaning weekly Palestinians are facing off with Israeli forces at both the land barrier and on the seafront.
Abu Amro said he has not missed any of the more than six months of protest that began in Gaza on March 30, 2018 and continue each Friday. Since the blockade over Gaza began 11 years ago, he has not been able to leave the enclave. He insisted, he will continue to protest at "whatever cost to him."
Abu Amro was pleased that his image evoked a likeness to the French painting. That day he spent a total of three hours protesting, shirtless.
"It is really good to compare my shirtless image to this topless woman. I think she will inspire me," Abu Amro said timidly while showing the French painting on his cell phone to his friends who circled around.
Delacroix painted the iconic image in 1830 commemorating those who took up arms and marched under the motto of liberty, equality and fraternity.
"I felt proud once I saw the image delivered into my Facebook inbox by a friend," he said, "While going to protest, I am not interested in getting my photo taken by journalists, but that one has fueled me up to continue protesting."
"This chaos warmed me up," said Abu Amro who then rushed toward the fence separating Gaza from Israel. Some have suggested Abu Amro is motivated by despair and hopelessness, but he said that he does not feel that way.
"I have never miss a single lesson at my bodybuilding club and I am a Street Workout athlete," he said, "My people, my friends and I love life more than the whole of people around the world."
Hassouna, the photographer who snapped the photo told Mondoweiss Abu Amro looked like a "rebel for his people's just cause."
"Abu Amro and everyone from his generation do not have weapons, rather stones which have become an inherited element of Palestinian culture of resistance the occupation," Hassouna told Mondoweiss, "I am very proud to convey this image to the whole world who supports Gaza, and to the lovers of humanity and freedom."
"So nobody can accuse me that I support any political faction, I come alone with my desire," he said.
Comment: Saudi Arabia murders one journalist and the whole world goes crazy. Israel injures 23,000 Palestinian protestors and kills 230 since March 30 (including medics and journalists), and no one bats an eye...