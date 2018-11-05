PIT BULL ATTACK
A pit bull that killed one of its owners in Clark County had bitten her on two other occasions in the last month, according to investigators.

April Collins, 45, of 403 Verna Drive, died Friday morning in the University of Kentucky Medical Center from her injuries, according to a statement from the Fayette County Coroner's office.

Clark County Sheriff Berl Perdue Jr. said Collins was found by her husband Thursday evening when he got home around 6:30 p.m.

"His wife had been mauled by their dog and was unresponsive," Perdue said. "She was transported to Clark Regional Medical Center and then they flew her to UK."

Perdue said Collins reported being bitten by the dog on Sept. 29 and was treated at CRMC for facial wounds. The dog bit her again on Oct. 31, Perdue said, but that incident was not reported.

The incident Thursday left her with multiple injuries to her arm, shoulder, face and neck, he said. Perdue said she had older wounds on her legs.

Though an autopsy was performed, the official cause of death has not been released yet.

Perdue said the Collinses got the dog in July 2017 when it was about nine weeks old. There was a second pit bull in the home, he said, but it was not involved in the attack.

At this point, the dog's fate has not been determined and will depend on where the investigation leads. Perdue said the dog was taken as evidence and is being kept at the Clark County Animal Shelter.

The investigation is still open, he said, as there are many people to contact and interview especially in the health care field.

"This will be a drawn-out investigation," he said.

No charges have been filed, he said. The only one that would apply would be failure to notify authorities of an attack, he said.