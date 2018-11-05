April Collins, 45, of 403 Verna Drive, died Friday morning in the University of Kentucky Medical Center from her injuries, according to a statement from the Fayette County Coroner's office.Clark County Sheriff Berl Perdue Jr. said Collins was found by her husband Thursday evening when he got home around 6:30 p.m."His wife had been mauled by their dog and was unresponsive," Perdue said. "She was transported to Clark Regional Medical Center and then they flew her to UK."but that incident was not reported.The incident Thursday left her with multiple injuries to her arm, shoulder, face and neck, he said. Perdue said she had older wounds on her legs.Though an autopsy was performed, the official cause of death has not been released yet.There was a second pit bull in the home, he said, but it was not involved in the attack.At this point, the dog's fate has not been determined and will depend on where the investigation leads. Perdue said the dog was taken as evidence and is being kept at the Clark County Animal Shelter.The investigation is still open, he said, as there are many people to contact and interview especially in the health care field."This will be a drawn-out investigation," he said.No charges have been filed, he said. The only one that would apply would be failure to notify authorities of an attack, he said.