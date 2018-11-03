Essential oils can be used as a complementary therapy. While much of the evidence is anecdotal, there is also some research that supports essential oils for psoriasis.
The buildup of cells associated with psoriasis creates patches of swollen and red skin with silvery or whitish scales. They can appear anywhere on the body, but most often develop on the elbows, knees, buttocks, scalp, feet, neck, face, hands, and backs of the wrists.
Other psoriasis symptoms include joint pain, inflammation, fatigue, impaired immune function, brain fog, allergies, and digestive complaints.
This article will focus on 15 specific essential oils for psoriasis treatment, and how to use them. We will also detail a few risks associated with essential oils for psoriasis.
15 Best Essential Oils for Psoriasis
Some of the following essential oils used for psoriasis help detoxify, and others moisturize the skin. In addition, essential oils help reduce stress-a common trigger of psoriasis flare-ups.
The antibacterial properties of essential oils support liver and immune function, and other root causes of psoriasis include poor liver function and illness, infection, and an overgrowth or fungi and other microbes.
What essential oils are good for psoriasis? In this section, we will detail the 15 best essential oils for psoriasis.
1. Tea Tree Essential Oil
You can use tea tree oil for psoriasis due to its antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties. Tea tree (Melaleuca alternifolia) oil can also regenerate the cells of the body, stimulate the immune system, and reduce swelling and inflammation.
Research published in the journal Skin Pharmacology and Physiology in 2012 suggested that the terpinen-4-ol in tea tree oil may have a potential anti-psoriatic effect.
2. Lavender Essential Oil
Also try lavender oil for psoriasis. Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) essential oil is able to reduce itching, restore the skin, and ease stress and anxiety. It also contains antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antifungal, and antiseptic properties that help ease various skin problems like psoriasis.
The linalool and linalyl aldehyde in lavender oil help reduce pain and limit or prevent inflammation.
3. Geranium Essential Oil
What about geranium oil for psoriasis? Geranium (Pelargonium odoratissimum or Pelargonium graveolens) essential oil contains antibacterial and antifungal properties that help treat skin disorders like psoriasis. Geranium oil is able to reduce inflammation, improve circulation, and relieve stress.
4. Peppermint Essential Oil
You can also use peppermint oil for psoriasis relief. Peppermint (Mentha piperita) essential oil can help with itching and the pain that many experience around the patches associated with psoriasis. The menthol in peppermint gives the essential oil its therapeutic properties that help reduce symptoms of psoriasis.
5. Argan Oil
Argan (Argania spinosa) oil is considered a carrier oil; however, it is often used in essential oil blends. You can use argan oil for psoriasis. Argan oil is high in vitamin E, and is able to hydrate the skin, reduce inflammation, improve the skin's metabolism, and protect the skin from the sun.
Argan oil is useful for psoriasis due its antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. As a result, the oil is able to reduce dryness, itchiness, swelling, and redness.
6. Rose Essential Oil
You can also use rose oil for psoriasis. Rose (Rosa damascena) essential oil is able to treat psoriasis due to its antibacterial, antiseptic, and calming properties. It is also able to benefit skin health due to its ability to increase the skin's permeability. Rose essential oil is also able to energize the mind and reduce stress and anxiety.
7. Juniper Essential Oil
Another good essential oil is juniper oil for psoriasis. Juniper berry (Juniperus communis) essential oil is able to stimulate blood circulation and promote blood purification; therefore, this essential oil is useful in the treatment of psoriasis.
The antibacterial, antiseptic, and antifungal properties of juniper essential oil allow it to fight skin irritations such as psoriasis.
8. Helichrysum Essential Oil
Another good choice is helichrysum essential oil for psoriasis. Helichrysum (Helichrysum italicum) essential oil contains anti-inflammatory, antifungal, antiseptic, and antibacterial properties that help reduce redness and itching, and treat skin problems such as psoriasis, hives, and acne.
9. Sandalwood Essential Oil
Sandalwood oil for psoriasis treatment is also a good option. Sandalwood (Santalum album) essential oil contains antiviral, astringent, antiseptic, and anti-inflammatory properties that benefit the skin. The santalol in sandalwood essential oil helps relieve inflammation and treat psoriasis.
10. Roman Chamomile Essential Oil
You can also use Roman chamomile (Chamaemelum nobile) to treat psoriasis due to its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiseptic properties. Roman chamomile reduces inflammation, promotes smooth and healthy skin, and alleviates skin irritation. The oil has also been used to treat skin problems such as wounds, bruises, and eczema.
11. Bergamot Essential Oil
What about bergamot oil for psoriasis relief? Bergamot (Citrus bergamia) essential oil is made from a citrus fruit and is defined as a hybrid between lemon and sour orange.
Bergamot oil contains antifungal, antibacterial, antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, and calming properties that help boost your skin health and treat skin conditions, such as psoriasis.
12. Cajuput Essential Oil
Cajuput (Melaleuca cajuputi) oil is another essential oil used for skin conditions such as psoriasis. The antiseptic, antibacterial, antiviral, analgesic, and antifungal properties of cajuput oil make this oil beneficial for pain relief and skin health overall.
13. Cedarwood Essential Oil
It is also possible to use cedarwood oil for psoriasis relief. Cedarwood (Juniperus virginiana) oil contains antifungal, antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, astringent, and anti-inflammatory properties, and as a result, it can treat a wide range of skin problems, including psoriasis.
Cedarwood oil is also able to alleviate dry, red, and itchy skin associated with psoriasis. The sedative and calming effects of cedarwood can also prevent stress, which can trigger psoriasis.
14. Angelica Essential Oil
Angelica (Angelica archangelica) essential oil is made through steam distillation of angelica seeds, rhizome, and the whole herb. Angelica essential oil is able to treat psoriasis due to its ability to detoxify the skin and clear and remove toxins and waste from the skin and body.
It also enhances dull skin and clears skin congestion. Angelica oil is also able to boost immunity and improve liver function, which is important for those who suffer from psoriasis.
15. Thyme Essential Oil
The last essential oil on this list is thyme oil for psoriasis relief. Thyme (Thymus vulgaris) essential oil contains antibacterial, antifungal, antiseptic, and calming properties, which makes this oil ideal for skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis.
The anti-inflammatory properties of this oil also help reduce itchiness and swelling associated with psoriasis.
Ways to Use Essential Oils for Psoriasis
How do you use essential oils for psoriasis relief? Your essential oils for psoriasis treatment can be applied topically, added to your bath water, or used in a diffuser. There are also a number of essential oil blends that can be used for psoriasis relief.
The following is more detail on how to use essential oils for psoriasis relief.
- Topical application: Essential oils can be applied to the affected area of the skin twice daily. However, make sure you dilute your essential oils with a carrier oil if you are concerned about an allergic reaction. Common carrier oils include jojoba oil, coconut oil, and almond oil. Certain oils like thyme oil are too strong and must be diluted before being applied to the skin.
- Add to the bath: You can also add a few drops of essential oil to your bath as a long soak can help relieve the itching and burning linked with psoriasis. Be sure to add the essential oils after the water has finished running, or the oils will be lost through evaporation.
- Inhale from diffuser: It is also possible to inhale essential oils through a diffuser. This is especially useful for reducing stress-a common trigger of psoriasis outbreaks.Essential Oil Blends
- Moisturizing bath blend: For a perfect essential oil bath blend, combine four drops of bergamot oil, four drops of lavender oil, two drops of German chamomile oil, one teaspoon of jojoba oil, one teaspoon of olive oil, one cup of oats, and a half cup of dead sea salt. Place the mixture in a nylon ankle sock, tie properly, and add the sock to a warm bath. Use this bath blend once or twice weekly to help soothe and moisturize your skin.
- Moisturizing cream blend: After your bath, a moisturizing cream can be useful. For this cream, combine 100 ml of aloe vera gel and seaweed as a base, and add 10 ml of vitamin E oil, 10 ml of jojoba oil, 4 ml of tea tree oil, 10 ml of avocado oil, 4 ml of lavender oil, 4 ml of patchouli oil, and three drops of German chamomile. Stir well and keep in an airtight jar.
- Essential oil psoriasis blend: Add six tablespoons of a carrier oil, such as almond oil, avocado oil, kukui nut oil, coconut oil, or pumpkin seed oil, into a glass bottle with a dropper. Next, add four drops of patchouli oil, 10 drops of frankincense oil, 10 drops of geranium oil, one drop of clary sage oil, 11 drops of lavender oil, three drops of mandarin oil, one drop of ylang ylang oil, and nine drops of bergamot oil. Put on the lid and shake gently. Use this blend on your psoriasis lesions twice daily.
Although essential oils can be helpful for the treatment of psoriasis, it is important to research each essential oil before using it in your treatment plan. This is because each may have unique interactions or precautions to consider.
It is important to use caution when applying essential oils on the skin, especially for those with sensitive skin. It is a good idea to test a small area of your skin to determine whether you are sensitive or allergic before using essential oils on a larger area of skin.
Also, in general, essential oils are not recommended for breastfeeding or pregnant women. At the same time, it is a good idea to consult a health practitioner familiar with essential oils and how to use them.
Comment: Read the following article for more important information about determining the quality of essential oils
Final Thoughts on Essential Oils for Psoriasis
Essential oils for psoriasis relief can be very beneficial. Essential oils can help detoxify and moisturize the skin. These oils can also help reduce stress, while the antibacterial properties of essential oils support liver and immune function.
Essential oils for psoriasis treatment contain anti-inflammatory, antiviral, antibacterial, antiseptic, and antifungal properties that benefit the skin.
We covered 15 of the best essential oils for psoriasis, including tea tree oil, lavender oil, thyme oil, rose oil, geranium oil, peppermint oil, cajuput oil, cedarwood oil, angelica oil, juniper oil, helichrysum oil, bergamot oil, Roman chamomile oil, sandalwood oil, and argan oil.
How do you use essential oils for psoriasis? The oils can be applied to the skin, added to your bath, or inhaled from a diffuser. There are also a number of essential oil blends that can be helpful for psoriasis.
It is best to use essential oils in conjunction with other natural psoriasis treatments, such as omega-3 fish oil, milk thistle, vitamin D, digestive enzymes, and probiotics. You will also want to consume an anti-inflammatory diet.
Comment: The wise men knew about the benefits of healing oils