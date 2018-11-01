Grief struck a village in Homa Bay county after two students including a KCPE candidate were killed by lightning.Swinton Odhiambo, who had just complete his Standard Eight examinations at Kawuor Primary School and Calvin Ochieng, a Form Two student at Obera Secondary School, met their deaths at 5pm as they were playing football at a local playground in Kabuoch village, Ndhiwa Sub - County .Two other students sustained burns and were taken to a local hospital.Assistant chief John Otonge said the duo were pronounced dead on arrival the hospital."The KCPE candidate was said to be full of joy after sitting for the exams and was sure of passing the national tests," Mr Otonge said.