Tanzania's gay community is living in fear after the governor of Dar es Salaam called on citizens to report gay people, and announced an anti-gay squad that will hunt them down by tracking social media.By Tuesday, Makonda claimed to have receivedTanzania's 1998 Sexual Offences Special Provisions Act states homosexuality is illegal and anyone who has "carnal knowledge of any person against the order of nature" is punishable by 30 years in prison. This was based on the 1945 Penal Code created under British rule, which also deemed homosexuality against the law.Tanzania President John Magufuli has cracked down on the LGBT community since his election in 2015, going so far as to claim "even cows disapprove" of homosexuality.In 2017, 40 HIV testing and treatment centers were closed down, and a number of lawyers and activists were arrested for "promoting sexuality."The country also engages in forced anal examinations. The discredited practice, which claims to detect homosexuality, has been condemned by human rights groups.