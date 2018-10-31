Two fireballs

Residents of southeastern Massachusetts recently reported an unusual eruption of noise and shaking that rattled several neighborhoods."I had just gone out to take my dog out," Chris Lawrence of Fairhaven recalled. "I just sat down on the steps and there was a huge flash, then right after that a huge boom. I thought the house next door blew up... it was a huge boom."After learning of the reports, the Pinpoint Weather Team believes a meteor exploded in the sky, which created a sonic boom that shook the homes and nerves of people throughout Acushnet, Fairhaven and New Bedford."It rattled my house," Fairhaven resident Channing Correia said. "It felt like it went into the ground and went into the ground. It rattled my whole house. My husband woke up off the couch. My dog was startled. I was like, 'What was that?' An accident or an explosion?", according to the American Meteor Society's Fireball Logs.That fireball could possibly be from pieces left by Halley's Comet in one of its passes through Earth's orbit.