The number of United States-born children who were given birthright citizenship despite at least one of their parents being an illegal alien living in the country now outnumbers one year of all American births.A new Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report reveals the booming number of U.S.-born children to illegal aliens who are given automatic citizenship, forever anchoring their families in the U.S.These children are commonly known as "anchor babies," asThere are at least 4.5 million anchor babies in the U.S. under the age of 18-years-old, according to the CBO. This estimate does not include the potentially millions of anchor babies who are older than 18-years-old, nor does it include the anchor babies who are living overseas with their deported foreign parents.Already, the anchor baby population exceeds the entire population of Los Angeles, California and is roughly half of the population of New York City.As Breitbart News reported, a decade of chain migration, allowing newly naturalized immigrants to bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives with them, has exceeded two years of all American births. Altogether, chain migration since 2005 has imported roughly 9.3 million foreign nationals to the U.S.Every year, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 foreign nationals, with the vast majority deriving from family-based chain migration. In 2016, the legal and illegal immigrant population reached a record high of 44 million. By 2023, the Center for Immigration Studies estimates that the legal and illegal immigrant population of the U.S. will make up nearly 15 percent of the entire U.S. population.