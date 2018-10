© Reuters / Joshua Roberts

Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos lost a record-breaking $19.2 billion of his personal wealth over the past two trading days, the greatest such loss ever in that timeframe.Bezos became, and remains, the richest person in modern history this year, however the strength of his position at the top of the global billionaires leaderboard has dipped. Just four months ago the wealth gap between him and Bill Gates, the world's second wealthiest person, stood at $49 billion.The record for greatest decline in personal wealth was previously held by Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, who lost a staggering $16.5 billion following a string of privacy breaches for the social network.