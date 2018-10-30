It is the process of empowering the State, itself an instrument of violence, to impose one group's will over that of another.

Recently Hillary Clinton picked herself up off the couch to declare that it was time to end being civil to her political opponents. Honestly, I thought this statement rich from someone who has so many dead bodies her scattered behind her.Being an Enemy of Hilly has a very short lifespan.But, her statement itself is nothing more than the latest mask being removed by the global oligarchy I like to call The Davos Crowd in their pursuit of retaining their illusion of control over the direction of the world we live in.That's right, illusion. They don't actually control anything. If they did they wouldn't be freaking out right now. They wouldn't be paying Hondurans to storm the U.S. Border, mailing fake pipe bombs to themselves or rigging elections.In short, they wouldn't be losing.Always remember, control is an illusion. The Emperor is always naked.And no would-be-Emperor is more naked than Hillary Clinton (Yes, I apologize for the image this metaphor conjures up).But now, at least, I have your attention.And Hillary is the very definition of that type of person.But, this article isn't about Hillary per se.Unlike conservatives and Big-L Libertarians, Progressives are at least honest about their intentions to use the State to remake society, ie. YOU, in their image. And if you resist that process, if you disagree with their edicts, then you are an enemy that must be destroyed.Oh sure, they give lip service to being inclusive and nice about it while they have control over the levers of power, the State apparatus. But, the minute they lose control of those levers, the sun goes down, the fangs come out and the bloodletting begins.These people are vampires, sucking the life out of a society for their own ends. They are evil in a way that proves John Barth's observation that "man can do no wrong." For they never see themselves as the villain.No.Their messianic view of themselves is indistinguishable to the Salafist head-chopping animals people like Hillary empowered to sow chaos and death across the Middle East and North Africa over the past decade.The infidels always have to be exterminated. Their bad ideas have to be excised from the body politic like cutting out a cancer. And so what if lives are ruined, the people being harmed are simply a sub-human basket of deplorables or worse,And yet, sadly, the most important part of analyzing what is happening here is that this is still very early in this process. The breakdown of political civility, now with open calls for violence against those they disagree with, is truly just starting.And the people manipulating this for their own benefit, the George Soroses and the Tom Steyers, whose stated goal is to destroy the United States, have finally been outed as the puppet masters they've always been.That brings me to the Boomer Bomber and his Orgy of Evidence Van.He's literally straight out of Central Casting for the latest episode of NCIS or Homeland. They create these visions of the world in fiction and then try to make that into reality to give credence to the propaganda.But, it's not working anymore. Being generous, the only people who believe this guy isn't a patsy for a Democrat plot to derail a Republican sweep in the Mid-Terms are people who already view the world through this very narrow lens of false reality.The willfully blind and ideologically possessed who want to believe that these barbarians are at the entrances to their gated communities coming to lynch them for being Socialists.It's ridiculous.And, unfortunately, it's only the bottom of the first inning in this slowly unfolding civil war. Our society hasn't reached rock bottom yet. Most people on both sides of the political aisle don't want that to occur.It is only the true believers and the power mad who do. And they will not go away lightly. But, as their world collapses they will spend everything they have to maintain it.Hillary is running for president again in 2020. Soros is daring Trump to lock him up. The media are trying to stay relevant. And as we continue to laugh at them, call them NPC's and resist ignore their Outrage Porn, their tactics will only get sloppier, more strident and easier to debunk in real time.Ye gods I love being alive right now!As always, NSFW rules apply for the livestream.