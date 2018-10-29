The New York Times and Google have acted as bullhorns for the #MeToo movement, but their advocacy apparently has limits: Both companies have been accused of botching cases where employees were accused of sexual misconduct.#MeToo activists cried foul after the New York Times recently revealed that the man credited with creating the Android mobile platform, Andy Rubin, was allowed to discreetly resign from Google. It came after executives learned that he had been accused of coercing a fellow employee into having sex with him.Google currently has a website, complete with solemn music, that allows users to track where the #MeToo hashtag is trending worldwide. Maybe somewhere in Silicon Valley?But the story doesn't end here: The New York Times has also been accused of double standards. The Gray Lady decided to reprimand its White House correspondent, Glenn Thrush, for alleged inappropriate sexual behavior around female colleagues, by... not letting him cover the White House anymore. That'll teach him!RT takes a closer look at the all-too-common tale of 'do as I say and not as I do':