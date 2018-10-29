© Nancy Kaszerman/Global Look Press



"This morning, another suspicious package addressed to CNN was intercepted at an Atlanta post office. There is no imminent danger to the CNN Center. All mail, at all CNN domestic bureaus, is being screened at off-site facilities as of last Wednesday, so this package would NOT have come directly to the CNN Center, even if it hadn't been intercepted first," CNN said in a statement.

A package addressed to CNN headquarters in Atlanta has been seized at a mailing facility after raising suspicions.That package was addressed to ex-CIA director John Brennan, who actually works for NBC - not CNN.Prominent Democrats also received explosive parcels around the same time, including ex-US President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, former US Attorney General Eric Holder, and more. Packages were also addressed to billionaire donors Tom Steyer and George Soros.The package was found at a post office on Friday morning, only six blocks away from the Time Warner Center. The two packages prompted the new offsite mail testing protocol.A 56-year-old suspect named Cesar Sayoc is due in court today over last week's letter bombs.